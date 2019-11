× Man found shot to death in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the road.

It happened just before 1:45 a.m. in the area of Cobb and Mabel Streets in Kalamazoo.

Police say the victim, a 54-year-old man, died at the scene.

No suspect is in custody.

If you know anything, call police or Silent Observer.