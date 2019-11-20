× Mel Trotter Ministries’ annual “Turkey Drop” for neighborhoods in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The “Turkey Drop” is an opportunity for the community to drop off frozen turkeys and winter coats for families in need.

The event is held by Mel Trotter Ministries to support less fortunate areas in West Michigan during the holiday season.

Their goal is to receive 1,600 donated turkeys for the 16th anniversary of the event.

While Celebration! Cinema North will be the main location, there will also be stations set up at Celebration! Cinema South as well as the Downtown Mission on Commerce Ave. SW.

It will last from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20th.

Monetary donations will be accepted on-site, over text, and online at http://www.meltrotter.org/codeblue.