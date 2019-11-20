MI men arrested after fight, fatal crash on Wisconsin highway

MAPLE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Wis. — Two Michigan men have been arrested following a fatal crash in Wisconsin.

Deputies were called on a report of two men fighting outside a vehicle around 6:14 a.m. to a highway exit ramp in Kossuth Township, about 30 miles southeast of Green Bay. The vehicle was gone before they arrived.

About nine minutes later, the vehicle was involved in a rollover crash several miles away that killed a 29-year-old woman from Iron River. She was ejected from her vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The brothers, Corey and Tyler Knepp, had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening. Both were arrested on charges of being a repeat offender for having possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.

The cause of the crash and the initial physical altercation are still under investigation.