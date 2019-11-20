Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 20

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Mel Trotter Ministries is hosting its annual Turkey Drop today.

Their goal is to give out 1,600 turkeys for families this Thanksgiving.

The organization also needs more winter gear, specifically coats.

Drop everything off at Mel Trotter's building off Commerce Avenue or Celebration Cinema North and South.

2. Ele's Place West Michigan is celebrating its grand re-opening this week.

The non-profit organization provides support for grieving kids and their families. With the help of Baudville's Helping Hands, they transformed a four-bedroom home from 1968 into a place that fits their needs and the families they serve.

On Tuesday, they cut the ribbon, debuting the new place which they say is fun and comforting.

The new space also holds offices, and the garage was converted into a staff meeting room.

3. If you love getting that infamous song stuck in your head, mark your calendars. Baby Shark Live is coming to West Michigan!

The show will be at DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids on May 5.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, and they might sell out fast. The Baby Shark Dance has nearly 4 billion views on YouTube.

To buy them just head to the DeVos Place and Van Andel Arena Box Offices or Ticketmaster.com.

4. An 8-year-old girl in Jackson was denied her school photo because of red braids in her hair. Now after more than a dozen photographers reached out to the family, she finally got to strike a post.

A Chicago photographer stepped in to take some magazine-worthy pictures of 8-year-old Marian Scott.

Family members say Marian was devastated when school staff at her school in Jackson reportedly told her she couldn't take her school photos because her red extensions in her hair violated school policy.

When her story made headlines, it caught the attention of photographer Jemaine Horton. So he decided to make the long drive to Michigan to give her a dream photoshoot.

He said it was the least he could do to help a young girl regain her confidence.

5. Right before the holidays, make sure you get these lights to make your Christmas Story perfect.

It may not be the original leg lamp from the classic holiday movie, "A Christmas Story," but these leg-lamp string lights are pretty close.

They can be used indoors and outdoors, great for your tree or to light up the roof of your house.

the original lamp was actually broken by Ralphie's mother, much to the dismay of fans and collectors.

The string lights are available on Amazon for a little over $20.