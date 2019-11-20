Registration open for the USA Masters Games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The USA Masters Games are coming to West Michigan for the third edition of the competition in June 2020, and everyone is encouraged to be part of it.

The USA Masters Games are a multisport, Olympic-style event for athletes 21 and older, featuring 24 sports ranging from badminton and baseball to pickleball and weightlifting, Opening and Closing Ceremonies, a Games Village, social activities and entertainment.

The 2020 Masters Games will feature competitions at 27 venues across West Michigan in conjunction with the State Games of Michigan – Summer Games. For most sports, athletes 21 and older registering for the Summer Games will automatically be registered to compete in the USA Masters Games. Similar to the State Games, no qualification is necessary to compete in the USA Masters Games, and all athletes 21 and older are welcome regardless of ability.

Athletes 21 and older who want to compete on a national stage without leaving Michigan can register for the 2020 USA Masters Games coming to Grand Rapids on June 19-28, 2020.

The initial 10 sports that athletes can register for include Basketball, Golf, 5K, Skeet, Small Bore Rifle, Swimming, Tae Kwon Do, Track & Field, Water Skiing and Synchronized Swimming. The other 14 sports can be found in detail online.

The USA Masters Games will take place on June 19-28, 2020.

Register for the 2020 USA Masters Games by going to usamastersgames.com.