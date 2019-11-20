“Secret Santas” paying off Caledonia elementary schools lunch debt

CALEDONIA, Mich.– A Secret Santa has been visiting Caledonia elementary schools paying off their lunch debts.

“I got a call from a building administrator, saying they had an anonymous donor paid off all the lunches, the student lunch balances ,” Superintendent Dederick Martin said.

The call was from an anonymous donor. But Superintendent Dederick Martin says more donations came in when they posted a thank you message to the school district’s Facebook page.

“The very next day we had another anonymous surprise, it was a second school. Then a third school. Then a fourth school,” Martin said.

The last elementary school without its lunch debt taken care of is Dutton Elementary. But that won’t last for long, if Caledonia Vision Center has anything to say about it.

“We were talking about what can we do for the holiday season to give back to our community,” Optometrist, Dr. Jennifer Sowers said.

They decided to tackle one elementary school in Caledonia’s lunch debt a week, starting with Dutton Elementary.

“At the end of each week, we’ll just cut a check to each of the five elementary schools to go off paying their school lunch debt,” Dr. Sowers said.

As for the initial secret donor who got all this started, that remains a mystery.