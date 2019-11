× Suspect arrested in Holland arsons

HOLLAND, Mich. — A suspect has been arrested in the arson of two homes in Holland.

Michael Mcneer, 35, was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of second- and third-degree arson.

Police say he is responsible for two early morning fires last weekend at homes on 16th and 18th streets on Saturday.

One fire was quickly extinguished and only caused minor damage, but the one on 18th Street injured a firefighter and caused significant damage.