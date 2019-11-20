Unity Christian chases 9th straight playoff win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. -- Unity Christian has never won a conference championship in football, but the Crusaders won the state title last season and this week go after a 9th straight playoff win.

"It's fun, these kids are so focused," 17th year head coach Craig Tibbe said. "I feel like we learn, it is weird to say now, but I feel like we are learning more now than at times earlier in the season and maybe it is because they are focused, they are a little more in tuned and ready and receptive, but I feel like they are learning some good things and adjusting well to the different teams we've had to face."

Unity will take on Grand Rapids Catholic Central Saturday at 1 p.m. at Jenison High School in a division four state semifinal.

"Everyone has just got a good attitude towards whats coming up this weekend," senior linebacker and tight end Austin Schuiteman said. "The preparation that we are putting into it, the attitude that goes into it just feels the same as last year in that way."

This will be the 7th meeting in the last 9 seasons in the playoff between the Crusaders and the Cougars.