Ways to give back with help from the HWMUW Holiday Giving Guide

Posted 11:29 AM, November 20, 2019, by , Updated at 08:45AM, November 20, 2019

The holiday season is a time many of us place extra attention on those in need in our local communities. If you're looking at ways to give back through volunteering or making a  contribution to a non-profit in town, the Heart of West Michigan United Way has the perfect way to match you with the opportunities around the area.

Every year, HWMUW provides a Holiday Giving Guide to those seeking to give back to the community and look for ways to volunteer or make a contribution to a non-profit in West Michigan.

The Volunteer Center can help match up individuals or groups with a volunteer opportunity. Volunteering is a great way to teach kids that Christmas is about giving and not receiving. Find ways to get your children involved. If they are old enough to volunteer take them on-site to an agency.

Or take advantage of holiday deals to purchase items that can be donated to a holiday drive or your favorite nonprofit agency.

Volunteer opportunities can be found at hwmuw.org and click on the Holiday Giving and Volunteering Guide.

