Winter fun for the whole family awaits at Soaring Eagle Resorts

It's a special weekend at Soaring Eagle Water Park and Hotel. They're celebrating the release of Frozen II. On Friday and Saturday, kids can make their own Elsa and Kristoff Crowns, wands, and snowflakes. Also, they'll be able to join in for a round of Frozen Bingo. Both nights they'll be giving away a $50 Celebration Cinema Gift Card.

Then on Sunday enjoy a breakfast fit for a queen at the Snow Queen Breakfast. From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. guests will get to meet Anna, Elsa, and Kristoff at the Nbakade family restaurant. They'll be served everything from Olaf's Sunny Scrambled Eggs to Elsa's Frosty French Toast Sticks. Adults are $14.95 and ages three to 10 cost $7.95, white ages two and under are free.

There's a Black Friday Deal that's good from November 27 through December 2. For them: purchase a Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel beaver, turtle, fish, or eagle overnight gift card. Which means you receive two free waterpark day passes. To order, call 1-877-2EAGLE2.

Tickets are going on sale Friday for Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo. She's coming to Mount Pleasant on March 20. Not only is she known for her reality show, but she's also written numerous books. Her bio says she's been seeing, feeling and sensing spirits since she was 4-years-old, but it wasn't until her twenties that she learned to communicate with souls in heaven. You'll be able to purchase these tickets at etix.com.

We Will Rock You: The Musical is going to be in Mt. Pleasant on November 22 and 23. The musical tells the story of a group of Bohemians who struggle to restore the free exchange of thought, fashion, and live music in a distant future where everyone dresses, thinks and acts the same. It features more than 20 hit Queen songs. "We Will Rock You" has performed in 28 countries around the globe and seen by more than 16 million people.

On November 30, male a cappella group Straight No Chaser is coming to perform on the stage. The group got their start in college, and they've now turned that hobby into a recording career that has taken them around the world. Tickets start around $30.

Brett Young will be at the casino on December 6. Did you know he was a college baseball pitcher who took up songwriting after an elbow injury? Some of his hits include "Sleep Without You" and "In Case You Didn't Know." His special guest that night is Ingrid Andress, known for her single "The Stranger."

Mike Epps is generating buzz among his peers for being not only one of the funniest comic actors in town but also for his dramatic talent. In 2018 Harper Collins published his autobiography and he recently wrapped the Amazon feature Troup Zero starting opposite Viola Davis, Allison Janney, and Jim Gaffigan. He'll take the stage on December 27.

The following day, December 28, country music will fill Soaring Eagle as Joe Nichols with special guest Rodney Atkins entertain the crowds. Nichols is a four-time Grammy nominee, an ACM, Billboard, CMA, and CMT Award Winner. He's known for songs like "Brokenheartsville" and "Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off."

Atkins's fifth studio album called "Caught Up In The Country" reveals an artist who is confident enough to know that making better music can require patience and experimentation.

Hip hop fans will be stoked to hear that Salt-N-Pepa is bringing their legendary beats to the Soaring Eagle stage on December 29. Their long hip hop career spanning from the late '80s until now will have you dancing to their hits like "Shoop" and "Whatta Man".

Speaking of the '90s, rock and roll legends RATT along with Quiet Riot are brining their heavy metal style to Soaring Eagle on December 30. RATT was one of the most popular rock acts of the '80s known for songs like "Your Privacy" along with "Round and Round."

Quiet Riot has had quiet the historical journey recently adding Season 10 American Idol James Durbins. Prior, they became an overnight sensation thanks to their monster 1983 smash album "Mental Health."

Breakfast with Santa is back December 15 and December 22 at the family restaurant inside Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. Enjoy a choice of holiday cakes from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. It's $7 for adults and just $4 for children 10 and under. It's first-come, first-serve and open to the public.

It's never too early to start thinking about the holidays! Give the family the gift of fun at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. Purchase gift cards in various denominations by calling 1-877-2EAGLE2.