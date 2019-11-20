WMCAT accepting applications for young adults seeking support

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Step Year at West Michigan Center for Arts + Technology (WMCAT) was specifically designed to help you find a career or educational path that’s right for you.

If you’re ready to take the next step, but aren’t sure what you want to do or would like more support navigating, we’re here to help.

Step Year is a unique mix of college and career exploration, self-discovery, and connections to employment pathways in a variety of sectors.

The program is tuition-free and is open to young adults ages 18-24 who have a high school diploma or GED and live in Kent County.

By the end of the program you’ll have a plan in place for your next steps and will take action toward whatever’s next – whether that be college, a trade certificate, job placement with growth opportunities, or maybe something you haven’t thought of yet.