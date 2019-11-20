WMCAT accepting applications for young adults seeking support

Posted 9:11 AM, November 20, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Step Year at West Michigan Center for Arts + Technology (WMCAT) was specifically designed to help you find a career or educational path that’s right for you.

If you’re ready to take the next step, but aren’t sure what you want to do or would like more support navigating, we’re here to help.

Step Year is a unique mix of college and career exploration, self-discovery, and connections to employment pathways in a variety of sectors.

The program is tuition-free and is open to young adults ages 18-24 who have a high school diploma or GED and live in Kent County.

By the end of the program you’ll have a plan in place for your next steps and will take action toward whatever’s next – whether that be college, a trade certificate, job placement with growth opportunities, or maybe something you haven’t thought of yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.