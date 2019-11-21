A new boutique and salon opens in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids, Michigan - A new boutique and salon is opening in West Michigan just in time for the holiday season. Show Boutique & Salon in downtown Grand Rapids offers all hair and eye lash services with a custom hair and makeup line while having a boutique to shop while you get pampered.
