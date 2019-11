× Alabama police: Men pulled door off store to steal Faygo 12-pack

TARRANT, Ala. — Alabama police are searching for three men who allegedly pulled the door off a convenience store to steal a 12-pack of Faygo.

Investigators in Tarrant, about 6 miles north of Birmingham, say the men tied a chain from their Ford Ranger onto a store’s front door and pulled it off the hinges.

After they pulled the door off, one of them went inside and stole a 12-pack of Faygo pop.