Body of missing Michigan teenager found in Menominee River

Posted 9:58 AM, November 21, 2019, by

MENOMINEE, Mich. (AP) — Police in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula say the body of a 17-year-old girl reported missing earlier this month has been found in the Menominee River.

The Menominee Police Department says Kristin Hope Gromoske’s body was discovered Tuesday afternoon during a search of the waters near Stephenson Island conducted by local police and staff from Michigan and Wisconsin’s DNR agencies.

Gromoske was last seen on Nov. 8 in Menominee. She was reported missing three days later.

WBAY-TV reports that Gromoske vanished after leaving her mother’s home in Menominee. Gromoske’s mother posted on Facebook that her daughter had left with someone on her own accord.

Police say Gromoske’s death remains under investigation and more information “will be forthcoming.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.