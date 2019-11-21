Boy’s handwritten letter to the Spartans goes viral

Posted 11:07 PM, November 21, 2019, by

Westerville, OHIO. — 9-year-old Michigan State Spartans fan Fraser Bartnell has an important message for the team.

He wrote it in a letter that took him four days, with breaks of course.

Fraser thought the Spartans needed some cheering up after their loss to the Wolverines over the weekend.

Fraser was right. And his letter posted to his dad’s Twitter, has quickly gone viral.

“It was just a little thing I was going to send out to Dantonio and the fans, I wasn’t expecting it to go boom,”  said Fraser.

The letter even got the attention of one of Fraser’s heroes: starting quarterback Brian Lewerke.

You can read Fraser’s full letter below:

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.