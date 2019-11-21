Designer from West Michigan inspiring millions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- We always love to shine a spotlight on local talent here in West Michigan and Farah Merhi is doing big things.

She has gained millions of followers across the country and even internationally.

She's a mom of three, an author and founder and CEO of Inspire Me! Home Decor.

You may even recognize her stuff from Wayfair and QVC and it all started in Grand Rapids.

Merhi joined us in studio Thursday to share her inspirational story on how it all started and to offer some holiday decorating tips.

To learn more about her and her lines, click here.