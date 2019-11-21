Ferris State making the best of time off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. -- Ferris State in the top seed in super region three of the division two football playoffs, that means a bye this weekend.

The Bulldogs also had a bye last week, the final week of the regular season.

It's a long period without a game, but Ferris is sticking with the same practice routine.

"We are keeping the same schedule," 8th year head coach Tony Annese said. "Obviously our schedule is not going to be a practice or a game on Saturday so that is really the only issue. Hopefully we have the right mentality, we use it as a way for us to get rested and kind of rejuvenated."

Ferris is awaits the winner of this Saturday's game between Central Missouri and Indianapolis.

"It 's an everyday thing for us," senior left guard Tyler Allison said . "Honestly I feel like our intensity at practice is sometimes higher than it is at the game, we come out here and we're yelling and we're moving so it is kind of like we're robots in a way we come out here and it is the same thing at game day."

No matter who Ferris State plays next week, it will be at home.