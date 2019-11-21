Fiat Chrysler chairman not worried by General Motors lawsuit

Posted 12:45 PM, November 21, 2019, by

A man walks past the logo of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) at the Fiat Mirafiori car plant on January 13, 2017 in Turin, northern Italy. MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images

MILAN (AP) — The chairman of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is indicating that the merger with French carmaker PSA Peugeot will not be affected by a General Motors lawsuit.

John Elkann told reporters in Turin on Thursday that the Italian American company would fight the lawsuit in court, adding “we are not worried.”

GM has accused Fiat Chrysler in a lawsuit filed at a U.S. district court on Wednesday of bribing union officials to get favorable contract terms from the United Auto Workers Union.

Elkann, speaking ahead of an investor-day event for the Exor investment arm that controls FCA, was quoted by Italian news agency ANSA as saying there would be a memorandum of understanding with PSA by the end of the year, as previously announced.

FCA said the lawsuit is “meritless.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.