International Wine, Beer, & Food Fest returns to GR for 12th year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The 12th annual Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer, Food Festival kicks off today.

The festival has established itself as Michigan’s annual tasting event, measured by more than 1,500 wines, beers, ciders and spirits from around the world, along with creations from the area’s finest restaurants.

From the connoisseur who lives and breathes for the finer things in life to the novice looking for an introduction to the world of food and spirits, the festival will deliver a grand experience that is sure to please every palette.