International Wine, Beer, & Food Fest returns to GR for 12th year

Posted 7:41 AM, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 07:56AM, November 21, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. --  The 12th annual Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer, Food Festival kicks off today.

The festival has established itself as Michigan’s annual tasting event, measured by more than 1,500 wines, beers, ciders and spirits from around the world, along with creations from the area’s finest restaurants.

From the connoisseur who lives and breathes for the finer things in life to the novice looking for an introduction to the world of food and spirits, the festival will deliver a grand experience that is sure to please every palette.

Festival Dates & Hours:

Thu, November 21:  6pm – 9pm

Fri, November 22:  4pm – 10pm

Sat, November 23:  2pm – 10pm

MORE INFO & BUY TICKETS

Admission:

Single Day Admission Ticket:

Thurs – $15 | Fri – $20 | Sat – $20

3-Day Pass:  $40

Tasting Tickets:  $0.50 each (Sold onsite at the Festival. All food and beverage samples require varied amounts of tasting tickets.)

