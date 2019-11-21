Jeep, Dodge SUVs recalled due to risk of engines stalling

Posted 10:02 AM, November 21, 2019, by

A FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) logo is displayed on March 6, 2019 during a press day ahead of the Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva. HAROLD CUNNINGHAM/AFP/Getty Images

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is recalling almost 700,000 SUVs worldwide to fix a problem that can cause the engines to stall.

The recall covers certain 2011 through 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Durangos. Most are in North America.

The company says silicon deposits on the contact points of fuel pump relays can cut off the electrical current and cause engines to stall or fail to start.

Fiat Chrysler says it’s not aware of any related crashes or injuries. The relays on some of the vehicles were replaced in a previous recall.

The company is finalizing the repairs and will notify owners when it’s time to take their SUVs to dealers.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.