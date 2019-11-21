Last chance to purchase tickets to GR Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

West Michigan’s favorite holiday tradition, returns to DeVos Performance Hall. Transport to the world of sugar plum fairies, rat kings, and other magical creatures as the GR Ballet gets ready to perform "The Nutcracker."

Audiences can sit and enjoy the story of Clara, who receives a nutcracker from her uncle for Christmas. However, by mysterious magic, she becomes transported to a world where her precious nutcracker- along with many of her other toys and creatures- come to life! She must find a way home, making new friends along the way in her Christmas adventure.

Regular show dates take place on December 13-15 and 20-22. Tickets for these shows start at $42 per person.

Plus on Sunday, December 15, guests can pay an extra fee to be part of Clara's Nutcracker Party before the show. The party includes hands-on arts and crafts, tea and breakfast, an impromptu ballet class, an interactive photo booth, and treats.

The event will be followed by a 1 p.m matinee performance of "The Nutcracker." Packages for this event start at $75 per person.

Tickets can be purchased at grballet.com or by calling the GR Ballet Box Office at (616)-454-4711.