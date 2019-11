× Man convicted of murder in 2017 death of baby

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man has been found guilty of murder in the death of an 11-month-old baby.

Bryant Rolland Jr. was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder and first-degree child abuse in the death of Jaceyon Downey, who died in August 2017.

Jaceyon was in the care of a babysitter when he was injured, and died four days later in the hospital.