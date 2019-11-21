Mendon rallies to earn spot in division four title game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- Trailing two sets to one, the Mendon volleyball team rallied to beat Southfield Christian in five sets to advance to the division four volleyball state final.

"We knew that it was a game of mistakes, senior Juliana Hagenbuch said. "It`s who makes the mistake first. We said if we make it, roll it off. Let`s come back and put the next one away."

"After every point, we have a thing that`s called LIGMO," senior Gracie Russell said. "It`s let it go move on. We really focused on, we made an error, whatever. We really have to focus on the next point. This game is only to fifteen so every point counts."

The Hornets will get a chance to defend their state championship from last season when they play in the title game Saturday at 10 a.m. at Kellogg Arena.

"We want to do it for our seniors," junior Anna Smith said. "Every year, everyone wants to do it for them. We all just work so hard and we know we deserve it. We conditioned this summer and we work all year round just to get here again and win it."

Mendon will take on Leland in the championship game, the same school is beat in last year's final.