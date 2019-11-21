× MSP searching for stolen truck in Calhoun County

CLARENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police are seeking tips in the investigation of a stolen pickup truck in Calhoun County.

The red 2000 Chevrolet truck was taken some time between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday near Nagel’s Meat Processing in Clarendon Township, near Homer.

MSP says the truck is red and has a dent in the front driver’s side fender and doesn’t have a muffler. It has a Michigan license plate No. BA19887.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.