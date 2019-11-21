MSP searching for stolen truck in Calhoun County

Posted 1:50 PM, November 21, 2019, by

CLARENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police are seeking tips in the investigation of a stolen pickup truck in Calhoun County.

The red 2000 Chevrolet truck was taken some time between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday near Nagel’s Meat Processing in Clarendon Township, near Homer.

MSP says the truck is red and has a dent in the front driver’s side fender and doesn’t have a muffler. It has a Michigan license plate No. BA19887.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.