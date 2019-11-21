Perrigo donates building to Safe Harbor Children’s Advocacy Center

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Perrigo is donating a building to an organization that protects children of child abuse.

The company held a ceremony Thursday to present the keys to the $320,000 building to Safe Harbor Children’s Advocacy Center. It will give Safe Harbor another 3,600 square feet of space to operate in and allow room for a medical suite, forensic interviews and counseling rooms.

The building, located at 102 Brady St. in Allegan, was renovated from a plant to a space for public use instead of commercial work. Safe Harbor will continue with renovations inside now that it owns the building.

