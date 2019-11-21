× Resident shoots, kills masked intruder in Berrien County

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead after allegedly trying to break into an apartment and being shot by the person inside.

It happened late Wednesday night around 11:30 p.m. at the Briarwood Apartments on Union Street in Benton Township.

Police say the resident inside the apartment says two masked men broke into their house and ordered everyone inside to get down.

There were a total of three adult males, one adult female and three children, all who were unharmed in the incident.

One of the residents, armed with a handgun, then started exchanging gunfire with one of the intruders.

The suspects began to run out of the apartment while continuing to fire shots inside the apartment.

When medics arrived, tehy found one of the suspects laying outside the apartment with a gunshot wound to the chest. The suspect later died from his injuries.

The second suspect took off and has not yet been located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton Township Police Department Detective Bureau (269) 925-1135 or Crime Stoppers.