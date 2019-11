COLON, Mich. — The body of a 55-year-old man was found behind a salon Thursday morning. Prosecutors confirm with FOX 17 they believe the man’s death is the result of a homicide.

It happened behind the Illusion Hair Care Salon located at 224 S. Blackstone in Colon.

An initial call came in around 7 a.m. on a report of a shooting, Prosecutor John McDonough said they have very little information.

A suspect has been taken into custody.