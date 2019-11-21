Teens arrested after breaking into Menards, trying to make off with merchandise

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two teens were arrested early Thursday morning after breaking into a Menards store and attempting to make off with stolen merchandise.

Deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office responded to an intrusion alarm at the store, located on Gull Road in Comstock Township, around 2 a.m. Thursday.

One of the suspects was apprehended in the parking lot; the other tried fleeing the scene on a bicycle but was apprehended a short time later by an officer from the Kalamazoo Township Police Department.

Deputies say the suspects, both 16-year-old males from Kalamazoo, are believed to be responsible for previous burglaries at the same store.

They are awaiting charges while being lodged at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home.