Teens arrested after breaking into Menards, trying to make off with merchandise

Posted 7:46 AM, November 21, 2019, by

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two teens were arrested early Thursday morning after breaking into a Menards store and attempting to make off with stolen merchandise.

Deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office responded to an intrusion alarm at the store, located on Gull Road in Comstock Township, around 2 a.m. Thursday.

One of the suspects was apprehended in the parking lot; the other tried fleeing the scene on a bicycle but was apprehended a short time later by an officer from the Kalamazoo Township Police Department.

Deputies say the suspects, both 16-year-old males from Kalamazoo, are believed to be responsible for previous burglaries at the same store.

They are awaiting charges while being lodged at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.