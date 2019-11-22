Allegan County man arrested in Virginia cold case murder

Photos of Kathleen Doyle (left) and Dennis Bowman.

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was arrested Friday in the 1980 homicide of a 25-year-old woman from Virginia.

Kathleen Doyle was killed in her home in Norfolk, Virginia on Sept. 11, 1980. She was the daughter of a naval officer and the wife of a U.S. Navy pilot who was deployed at the time of her death.

Norfolk police and agents with the U.S. Naval Criminal Investigate Service have been investigating the case since and identified 70-year-old Dennis Bowman as the suspect. He was arrested Friday in Allegan County and will be extradited to Virginia for prosecution.

