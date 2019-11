× Authorities searching for Cass Co. woman

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance to find a missing Cass County woman.

Stephanie Kauffman, 27, was last seen driving a gray 2015 Chevrolet Traverse in the Dowagiac area.

She has brown, shoulder-length hair and blue eyes, but may be wearing green tinted contacts.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 269-445-1560.