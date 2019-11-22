Body shop collecting ‘chemo care bag’ donations for cancer patients

WALKER, Mich. — A West Michigan body shop is collecting items that will be put into bags to be donated to chemotherapy patients.

Pro Collision will begin accepting donations Dec. 2 and provide the items to J’s Chemo Bags, which are given to patients at Lacks Cancer Center.

J’s Chemo Bags was started by Jessica Wertsch, who lost her grandmother to breast cancer as a child. The bags are filled with items to comfort patients and keep them busy during treatment.

Donations can be dropped off from Dec. 2-19 at 4089 Remembrance Rd. in Walker.

Pro Collision is asking for:

  • Water bottles
  • Travel pillows
  • Crossword puzzles
  • Small bottles of lotion
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Blankets
  • Playing cards
  • Pens
  • Homemade hats
  • Gloves
  • Small packages of Kleenex
  • Adult coloring books
  • Colored pencils

