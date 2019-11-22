× Cellphone prevents serious injury in Holland Twp. shooting

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say a cellphone may have saved a teenager from serious injuries in a shooting in Holland Township.

The shooting happened at 8:45 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of River and Douglas avenues.

A vehicle with seven teenagers inside was stopped at the intersection when a tan sedan with tinted windows stopped in front of them. At that point, a man got out of the passenger side of the suspect vehicle and fired several shots at the victim’s vehicle.

A 17-year-old in the front passenger seat was hit with a bullet that hit his cellphone, and authorities say that seems to have prevented serious injury.

The suspect vehicle left the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for an injury that isn’t considered to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.