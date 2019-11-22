Cellphone prevents serious injury in Holland Twp. shooting

Posted 10:14 AM, November 22, 2019, by , Updated at 10:54AM, November 22, 2019

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say a cellphone may have saved a teenager from serious injuries in a shooting in Holland Township.

The shooting happened at 8:45 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of River and Douglas avenues.

A vehicle with seven teenagers inside was stopped at the intersection when a tan sedan with tinted windows stopped in front of them. At that point, a man got out of the passenger side of the suspect vehicle and fired several shots at the victim’s vehicle.

A 17-year-old in the front passenger seat was hit with a bullet that hit his cellphone, and authorities say that seems to have prevented serious injury.

The suspect vehicle left the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for an injury that isn’t considered to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.