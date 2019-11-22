Cookies and Cupcake by design offers tasty customized treats on a budget

Posted 10:43 AM, November 22, 2019, by , Updated at 10:42AM, November 22, 2019

Add a customized twist on sweets for any occasion at Cookies and Cupcake by Design in Grandville.

Cookies and Cupcake by Design offers fresh-baked, hand-delivered, cookie and cupcake gifts, unlike any traditional baked goods. Whether it's to congratulate someone on welcoming a new baby or snagging a new home, to holiday-themed designs that are a true treat for tastebuds.

Leigh Ann went to their bakery to see a behind the scenes look at all the delectable treats offered at the bakery and how they're created.

Cookies and Cupcake by Design is located at 3080 44th Street South West in Grandville.

Find them online at GrandRapidsCookiesAndCupcakeByDesign.com or call (616)-532-3067.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.