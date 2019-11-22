Cookies and Cupcake by design offers tasty customized treats on a budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Add a customized twist on sweets for any occasion at Cookies and Cupcake by Design in Grandville.

Cookies and Cupcake by Design offers fresh-baked, hand-delivered, cookie and cupcake gifts, unlike any traditional baked goods. Whether it's to congratulate someone on welcoming a new baby or snagging a new home, to holiday-themed designs that are a true treat for tastebuds.

Leigh Ann went to their bakery to see a behind the scenes look at all the delectable treats offered at the bakery and how they're created.

Cookies and Cupcake by Design is located at 3080 44th Street South West in Grandville.

Find them online at GrandRapidsCookiesAndCupcakeByDesign.com or call (616)-532-3067.