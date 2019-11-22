× Crews demolish home before it falls into Lake Michigan

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Crews in Ottawa County demolished a home before Mother Nature could fully take it down.

Until Friday afternoon, a home on Lakeshore Drive in Park Township was teetering on the edge of a cliff.

Officials say it was only a matter of time before the home was taken down by severe erosion.

It took about an hour for contractors to fully demolish it .

It’s the responsibility of the property owner to take care of it, local officials worked with the homeowner to make sure it was taken down safely, before it ended up in Lake Michigan.

“The excavation on dry land is a lot cheaper than an excavation from the barge down below. That is one area of it, but the other is you don’t want debris and contamination into Lake Michigan. It is a protected body of water that we are trying to watch out for and we don’t want the structure in that body of water,” Ottawa County Emergency Management Director Nick Bonstell said.

The home turned into a pile of rubble is symbolic of the devastating effects of near-record high lake levels that have battered the lakeshore in recent time.