Say hello to Friday's Friend, Starlet! She's a 3-month-old terrier mix puppy, and is also the sister of Stockard.

Paws & Pints

On Friday from 3-6 p.m. Hyatt Place Grand Rapids/Downtown is hosting a 'PAWS & PINTS' event in partnership with Humane Society of West Michigan & Bell's Brewery! Bell's Brewery will be doing a 'Tap Takeover' and all proceeds on Bell's beer sold will go directly to HSWM! Join them for a fun afternoon filled with pups, pints, prizes & giveaways!

Winter Youth Activities

Winter Escape Kids' Night Out

Friday December 13, 6-9 p.m.

Includes Animal time, pizza, decorating cookies, games, crafts, movies, and popcorn.

Cost $25/child.

Ages 5-13

Winter Camp

January 2 & 3, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Includes animal time, crafts, games, guest speakers and so much more!

Cost $75 for both days.

Ages 7-12.

To register for either program email: heducation@hswestmi.org

Double Your Impact: Giving Tuesday

Humane Society of West Michigan is gearing up for Giving Tuesday, the worldwide day of giving following Black Friday and Cyber Monday! On December 3, any gift you make to the animals of HSWM will be matched by anonymous sponsors and ChowHound Pet Supplies that have committed to matching up to $20,000 in gifts! Show your support for animals in need by making a gift at www.hswestmi.org/give on Giving Tuesday.