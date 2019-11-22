GM’s electric pickup truck to go on sale in 2021

(CNN) — When it comes to electric pickup trucks, General Motors doesn’t appear interested in letting Tesla hog the spotlight.

CEO Mary Barra said Thursday that GM would have an electric pickup truck for sale by the fall of 2021. Barra’s remarks came during an investor meeting, just hours before Tesla revealed its own long-awaited electric pickup truck in Los Angeles.

“General Motors understands truck buyers,” said Barra. “And we also understand people who are new coming into the truck market that view it as a lifestyle vehicle.”

GM plans to have 20 electric vehicles globally by 2023. The automaker is also working with the construction company Bechtel to build thousands of electric vehicle charging stations across the United States.

GM’s competition in electric pickup trucks isn’t limited to Tesla. Ford is developing its own truck, and released a video of it towing a line of freight cars this summer.

Ford has also invested in Rivian, a Michigan startup planning to manufacture electric pickup trucks.