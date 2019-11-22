Grand Rapids Christian earns chance to defend title with semifinal win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- Grand Rapids Christian knocked off Kingsley in straight sets Friday in a division two state semifinal at Kellogg Arena.

"We have been so gritty all year," senior setter Jordyn Gates said. "Every team has given us their best, whether they're ranked last or second or first, they've given us everything they have so our mindset every single game is no matter who we're playing we're playing the same offense and same defense."

The defending state champion Eagles will face Lakewood Saturday in the title game.

"Knowing the environment already really helps," senior Ayva Kooistra said. "We're used to it but going into Lakewood we're going to really have to push hard, they're a really good team and it's going to be an amazing battle."

The division two state championship game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. at Kellogg Arena.