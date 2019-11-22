Lowell tops Lake Orion, advances to state championship game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- The Lowell volleyball team continued it's magical run Thursday with a state semifinal win over Lake Orion in four sets.

"It was really awesome, junior Sophia Powell said. "To be able to come here in a huge stadium and have all of our fans and community supporting us and get that win it was an awesome feeling."

The Red Arrows lost the first set in against the Dragon but won the next three to take the match.

"They started off blocking super strong and swinging super aggressive," senior Meghan Meyer said. "I think once we got blocked a few times, that we kind of got into our own heads. After the start of the second set, we were ready again."

"Our whole mindset has been work really hard all the time," junior Jenna Reitsma said. "Take one game at a time, keep working, find what we need to do. We are not necessarily the tallest in the gym but we have to just keep being smart, find what is open and keep doing that the whole time."

Lowell will take on top-ranked Farmington Hills Mercy in Saturday's division one state final at 2 p.m. at Kellogg Arena.