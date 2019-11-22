Meijer expands Black Friday to a whole week of deals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meijer is bringing it's Black Friday bargains, but instead of just one weekend of holiday deals, they'll be offering savings for an entire week.

Deals will begin Sunday, November 24 at 6 a.m. and extending through Saturday, November 30. The bargains include weeklong Black Friday deals, two days of doorbuster sales on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, and the return of Santa Bucks, a Meijer customer holiday favorite that helps customers save more than $50 on Saturday.

For a sneak peek at all the upcoming deals, visit meijer.com.