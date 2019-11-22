× MI Democrats: $126K debt an investment to win 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The bank accounts of Michigan’s two major political parties are about as different as its policy views.

As of Oct. 31, 2019, the Michigan Republican Party has over $500,000 on hand and zero debt, while the Michigan Democratic Party has $12,690 on hand and $126,720 in debt.

However, the Democrats raised significantly more money than the Republicans did between January and October of this year. Michigan Democrats brought in $2.4 million, while Republicans brought in $1.7 million.

In a release, the Michigan Republican Party was critical of the Democrats’ debt, accusing the part of being in “disarray.”

Despite lower fundraising numbers, Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman Laura Cox said she’s proud of where the party is one year out from the 2020 elections.

“Michigan voters will likely decide who wins the presidency next year,” Cox said. “With our massive advantage in both fundraising and staffing, I’m confident Michigan Republicans will reelect President Trump, flip a U.S. Senate Seat and ensure we hold our majority in the State House next year.”

Michigan Democratic Party Executive Director Christy Jenson said the party is making investments to win in 2020.

“While Republicans are stockpiling the chump change of millionaires and billionaires,” Jenson said. “The Michigan Democratic Party is busy building a grassroots army that is putting boots on the ground and knuckles on the doors to turn Michigan blue up and down the ticket, in every corner of the state.”

Jenson said the party is raising enough money to meet its goals.

Along with Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, Michigan has been labeled as an essential for a 2020 presidential victory.