O’Gorman sisters lead Lakewood to division 2 title game

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- Aubrey and Maradith O'Gorman combined for 48 kills as Lakewood beat Pontiac Notre Dame Prep in four sets Friday in a division two volleyball state semifinal at Kellogg Arena.

"My freshman year we lost in semis so this is all new for me," Maradith said. "We have to go in with our shoulders back and head held high, it's very exciting we made it this far."

"It's the best feeling in the world," Aubrey said. "We've been looking forward to this since the beginning of the season and my freshman year even, being in this arena, having the students behind us, it's the best feeling in the world and nothing can describe it."

The Vikings dropped the third set after taking the first two against the Fighting Irish.

"It required both teams to play at an extremely high level," second year Lakewood head coach Cameron Rowland said. "That made the match a lot of fun, so in my mind I'm just thinking we just played an incredible match I really haven't realized we're playing for a state championship tomorrow."

The Vikings will play defending state champion Grand Rapids Christian in the title game at 4 p.m. at Kellogg Arena.