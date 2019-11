× Police seek man to return money left in laundromat

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — Lake Odessa police are searching for a man to return some money he left at an area laundromat.

The money was found Nov. 11 at Lake O Laundry, and a citizen gave it to police to find its owner. Officers have been unable to identify the man and now are asking for the public’s help to find him.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call the Lake Odessa Police Department at 616-374-8845.