× Money left in laundromat returned to owner

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — Lake Odessa police have found a man who left his money at a laundromat and had it turned in by a customer.

The money was found Nov. 11 at Lake O Laundry, and a citizen gave it to police to find its owner. Officers had been unable to identify the man until Friday, when they took to social media asking the public for help.