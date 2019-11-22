‘Rebirth’ leads Mona Shores back to semifinal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Muskegon, Mich. -- Mona Shores struggled in its showdown with OK Black rival Muskegon back week eight, falling 53-0 on its home field.

"That was kind of a wake up call to us," senior quarterback Caden Broersma said. "We aren't as good as we think we are and everyday, every practice, every rep you got to go 100 percent to get to the final goal and we are one win away from the final goal and all that has come together."

Since that loss, the Sailors are four and oh with three playoff wins and now find themselves just one win from a trip to Ford Field for the second straight season.

"Muskegon is an unbelievable team and they kind of had their way with us," ninth year head coach Matt Koziak said. "I think that was kind of a rebirth for our kids understanding maybe we are not quite as good as we think we are as far as we can just do this, this and show up and win or beat a team like Muskegon and I think it helped us refocus for sure."

Mona Shores will play Walled Lake Western in a division two state semifinal Saturday at Okemos.