Schoolcraft volleyball advances to state championship with straight set victory

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- Schoolcraft volleyball is heading back to the state championship for the first time since 2014. The Eagles beat Saginaw Valley Lutheran in straight sets, 25-10, 25-11, 25-12 to advance.

"I had confidence that we could come in today and play really great and win in straight sets," head coach Erin Onken said, "that's the expectation that we set in the locker room."

The Eagles improve to 49-6-1 on the season and will take on Monroe St. Mary's Catholic Central in the state championship at Kellogg Arena on Saturday.

"This is a great capstone for our season," Onken added, "we've had a great year, they're a great team, they love each other and this is a great reward for them."

Senior Andelyn Simkins led the team with 13 kills and is one of only four seniors on the Eagles roster.

"I really can't put it into words," Simkins said on what it means to her, "we've been working so hard for it and it's finally come. Now that we're here, we have to go all out just like we have for the rest of our games and practices, it's our last time so we have to finish it strong."

Schoolcraft will take on the Kestrels of SMCC at Noon on Saturday in Battle Creek.