Snowboarders honor late visionary Jake Burton Carpenter

Posted 2:51 PM, November 22, 2019, by

(Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

STOWE, Vt. (AP) — Snowboarders are taking turns down a Vermont mountain on the opening day of the season as a tribute to a pioneer in the sport who died this week.

Jake Burton Carpenter died Wednesday of cancer complications. He had founded Burton Snowboards in Vermont.

Employees boarded a chairlift Friday at Stowe Mountain Resort in the rain to ride to the top for a ceremony. They then took turns down the mountain.

Resort employee Jeff Wise said it was an emotional first day.

Carpenter brought the snowboard to the masses and helped turn the sport into a billion-dollar business.

He quit his job in New York in 1977 to form his company with a goal of advancing the rudimentary snowboard.

It had been invented by Sherman Poppen and was called a Snurfer at the time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.