Threat cancels classes at Grand Haven elementary school

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Students of Rosy Mound Elementary will not be in class Friday after a threat.

The district says it received a threat Friday through the OK2SAY app involving students at Rosy Mound Elementary school.

The information is vague but the district has decided to close Rosy Mound for the day.

Students on buses are being taken to Lakeshore Middle School and parents are asked to pick up their kids as soon as possible.