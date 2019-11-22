Woman sentenced for starving several horses to death

Posted 5:10 PM, November 22, 2019, by , Updated at 05:11PM, November 22, 2019

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. --  Bobbi Jo VanKoevering, 43, is headed to jail for two months for starving three horses to death. Earlier this year, she pleaded no contest to felony animal abandonment/cruelty. The Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office says this charge is treated the same as a guilty plea by the court.

The prosecutor's office says it was the suspect's former roommate who tipped them off to the horses’ condition. In addition to three dead horses, authorities removed other malnourished animals from the Ravenna area property.

VanKoevering was also sentenced to three years probation during which she can't live with animals.

Nancy Smith is with Points North Horse Rescue. She attended the sentencing and was called to the property to rescue the animals that survived.

"To give this person probation with the extension of not being on a property or not having any animals in her home or wherever she's residing, I think that's reasonable so that she have the opportunity to not do this to another animal," Smith said.

This isn’t the first time VanKoevering has faced these kinds of charges. In 2006, she was convicted of misdemeanor of animal cruelty.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.