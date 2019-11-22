Zeeland roundabout opens to public

ZEELAND, Mich. — Construction on Zeeland’s new roundabout has finished and is open to the public.

The roundabout is located where Washington and Main avenues merge, formerly known as the “west Y intersection.”

Zeeland has been researching what to do with the intersection for several years. There were 41 crashes at there from 2012-2016 and drivers have been going faster at the intersection, raising safety concerns.

The city says the roundabout will reduce the speed of traffic in the area and provide better sight lines, which improves traffic safety.

Another part of the project is enclosing the parking lot surrounding Captain Sundae, which means vehicles parked there don’t have to back out onto the road.

