3 vehicles flip on 72nd Avenue in 2 separate Ottawa County crashes

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A total of three vehicles rolled over in a pair of accidents on 72nd Avenue in two separate townships Saturday morning.

None of the injuries were life threatening, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated both crashes.

The first occurred at 8:39 a.m. Saturday in Blendon Township when deputies were dispatched to a report of a two-car crash with injuries at the intersection of 72nd and Tyler. The report said that one of the vehicles had flipped over and the occupant was injured and possibly pinned inside.

The investigation showed that an 81-year old woman was eastbound on Tyler and did not stop at the stop sign at 72nd Avenue. Her vehicle entered the intersection and struck a southbound vehicle driven by a 62-year-old woman. The southbound vehicle overturn edin a field on the southeast corner of the intersection.

The driver was not pinned in, but she was injured and was taken to the hospital by Life Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 81-year-old woman was not injured.

The second crash occurred at 9:52 a.m. Saturday in Zeeland Township when deputies were dispatched to a report of a two-car accident with injuries at the intersection of 72nd and Quincy. The report said there was a vehicle on its side and the driver was unconscious.

The investigation showed that a 21-year-old woman was westbound on Quincy, did not stop at the stop sign at 72nd Avenue and collided with a northbound truck being driven by a 66-year-old man. The impact caused both vehicles to roll over and come to rest in a yard on the northwest corner of the intersection.

Both drivers were injured.

The woman was trapped inside her vehicle, was removed by Zeeland Township Fire/Rescue and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The man driving the truck declined to be transported to the hospital and said he would seek his own medical treatment.

A passenger in the woman’s vehicle was not injured.

Both crashes remain under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.